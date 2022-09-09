Josh Allen: Bills have 'a lot to learn from' after 31-10 win vs. Rams
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen says that the Bills still have 'a lot to learn from' after their 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen says that the Bills still have 'a lot to learn from' after their 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Rams allowed seven sacks and 15 QB hits to the Bills. How concerning is the new-look offensive line?
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
With trade offers for Russell Westbrook drying up, there is a feeling around the NBA the Lakers may opt to start the season with him.
Here are three bets for Week 1.
The United States advances to the semifinals.
Sean McVay does what he usually does after a loss, taking blame as the coach. He called this a "very humbling" game.
Josh Allen's 2021 season ended as he never expected. Now, he seems intent on making the entire NFL pay for it.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as the Bills look to unseat the Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 1.
In the NFL's 2022 season kickoff game, the Bills unveiled a team expected to contend for a Super Bowl title – in no small part because of Josh Allen.
"Definitely they tried to, a couple of times."
The Buffalo Bills cruised to a 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the 2022 NFL season. Here are some winners and losers.
Ever wonder how Nick Bosa keeps his Pro Bowl physique throughout the year? Its all about the diet.
What is it like to go up against Tom Brady's ultra-competitiveness? Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons gave a graphic description Wednesday.
The Indianapolis Colts legend discusses announcing games with his brother, Eli, and whether being a coach or general manager is in his future.
The Rams surprised everyone by giving Darrell Henderson Jr. the start against the Bills
The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady is still in the league and has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection. Stafford is part of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
The off-field narratives and distractions come with the dinner when working as a Cowboys coach under Jerry Jones
UCLA football's attendance woes continue under coach Chip Kelly. There are numerous factors that could contribute to the low turnout.
Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills wrecked the Los Angeles Rams
If he ever left to coach the Crimson Tide, it would come at a cost.