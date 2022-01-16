Josh Allen, Bills make history against Patriots, Bill Belichick

Josh Allen, Bills make all kinds of history against Patriots, Bill Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh Allen's improvement for the Buffalo Bills has reached historic levels.

In a 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the AFC wild-card playoffs on Saturday, Allen completed 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards, rushed for 66 yards and threw for five touchdown passes as Buffalo found the end zone on each of its first seven drives prior to taking a kneel down inside the 2-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

Allen finished the game with a 157.6 passer rating, the fourth-best performance in postseason history behind only three passers who've achieved a perfect 158.3 rating in Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw and Dave Krieg.

Stathead

The accolades didn't end there for Allen, either.

The fourth-year pro out of Wyoming did something no quarterback has done in NFL history, be it regular or postseason, in completing more than 80 percent of his passes while throwing for five touchdowns and, for good measure, rushing for more than 50 yards on the ground.

Josh Allen of the @BuffaloBills is the first QB in NFL history to complete at least 80% of his passes, throw for 5+ TDs and also rush for 50+ yards in a single game (regular season or postseason). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) January 16, 2022

Not bad for a guy who completed less than 50 percent of his passes and turned in a 52.6 passer rating in his first start against New England in December 2018. Allen set a number of Bills franchise records Saturday as well, including the five touchdown passes.

Allen was the focal point for a Bills offense which handed New England its worst postseason loss under Bill Belichick -- its third-worst of all-time and worst since losing 46-10 to the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX. The margin of defeat, 30 points, was the second-worst out of 395 games between the regular and postseasons under Belichick, with only Buffalo's season-opening 31-0 victory in 2003 surpassing the wild-card game.

The 47 points the Bills scored were the most given up by a Belichick-coached team in New England as well.

The Bills had 29 first downs and converted all six of their third down opportunities prior to the game's final drive on a kneel down.

After going 5-35 against the Patriots from 2000 through 2019, Buffalo has now won four of its last five against New England, a team which has suddenly gone three straight years without a postseason victory.