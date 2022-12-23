Josh Allen on Bills having a dome: ‘Fairly soft take’ (video)

You might have heard, the Bills are getting a new stadium.

It’s not going to have a dome, either.

During his weekly appearance on the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast, Josh Allen made a statement in a big way regarding that idea. The Bills quarterback is very against the team having one.

“That’s a fairly soft take,” Allen said. “It’s football, man. It’s football weather.”

For more from Allen, see the attached KBB clip below:

"I think that's a fairly soft take."@JoshAllenQB gives his thoughts on anyone who thinks the Bills should be mandated to play in a dome. 🔗: https://t.co/VANylerHls pic.twitter.com/NiPDjnxCYI — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) December 20, 2022

