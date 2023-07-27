Josh Allen’s Bills extension looks better again thanks to Justin Herbert

The extension the Buffalo Bills got Josh Allen to sign in 2022 continues to look better and better. The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert highlighted that once again.

Herbert inked a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Bolts. He’s now the highest-paid player in the entire NFL.

In short time, Allen’s deal, which made him the second-highest paid player in the league when he signed it, has been moved down the chart.

Here’s exactly how much–the 10 highest-paid players list for the NFL can be found below:

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Team: Los Angeles Rams

AAV (average annual salary): $40 million

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Dallas Cowboys

AAV: $40 million

USAT

Team: New York Giants

AAV: $40 million

9. Josh Allen

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Buffalo Bills

AAV: $43 million

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

AAV: $45 million

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Cleveland Browns

AAV: $46 million

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Arizona Cardinals

AAV: $46.1 million

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Denver Broncos

AAV: $48.5 million

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Team: New York Jets

AAV: $50.3 million

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

AAV: $51 million

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Team: Baltimore Ravens

AAV: $52 million

1. Justin Herbert

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

AAV: $52.5 million

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire