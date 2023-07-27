Josh Allen’s Bills extension looks better again thanks to Justin Herbert
The extension the Buffalo Bills got Josh Allen to sign in 2022 continues to look better and better. The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert highlighted that once again.
Herbert inked a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Bolts. He’s now the highest-paid player in the entire NFL.
In short time, Allen’s deal, which made him the second-highest paid player in the league when he signed it, has been moved down the chart.
Here’s exactly how much–the 10 highest-paid players list for the NFL can be found below:
T-10. Matthew Stafford
Team: Los Angeles Rams
AAV (average annual salary): $40 million
T-10. Dak Prescott
Team: Dallas Cowboys
AAV: $40 million
T-10. Daniel Jones
Team: New York Giants
AAV: $40 million
9. Josh Allen
Team: Buffalo Bills
AAV: $43 million
8. Patrick Mahomes
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
AAV: $45 million
7. Deshaun Watson
Team: Cleveland Browns
AAV: $46 million
6. Kyler Murray
Team: Arizona Cardinals
AAV: $46.1 million
5. Russell Wilson
Team: Denver Broncos
AAV: $48.5 million
4. Aaron Rodgers
Team: New York Jets
AAV: $50.3 million
3. Jalen Hurts
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
AAV: $51 million
2. Lamar Jackson
Team: Baltimore Ravens
AAV: $52 million
1. Justin Herbert
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
AAV: $52.5 million