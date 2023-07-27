Josh Allen’s Bills extension looks better again thanks to Justin Herbert

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The extension the Buffalo Bills got Josh Allen to sign in 2022 continues to look better and better. The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert highlighted that once again.

Herbert inked a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Bolts. He’s now the highest-paid player in the entire NFL.

In short time, Allen’s deal, which made him the second-highest paid player in the league when he signed it, has been moved down the chart.

Here’s exactly how much–the 10 highest-paid players list for the NFL can be found below:

T-10. Matthew Stafford

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Team: Los Angeles Rams

AAV (average annual salary): $40 million

T-10. Dak Prescott

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Dallas Cowboys

AAV: $40 million

T-10. Daniel Jones

USAT
Team: New York Giants

AAV: $40 million

9. Josh Allen

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Buffalo Bills

AAV: $43 million

8. Patrick Mahomes

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Kansas City Chiefs

AAV: $45 million

7. Deshaun Watson

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Cleveland Browns

AAV: $46 million

6. Kyler Murray

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Arizona Cardinals

AAV: $46.1 million

5. Russell Wilson

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Denver Broncos

AAV: $48.5 million

4. Aaron Rodgers

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Team: New York Jets

AAV: $50.3 million

3. Jalen Hurts

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Philadelphia Eagles

AAV: $51 million

2. Lamar Jackson

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Team: Baltimore Ravens

AAV: $52 million

1. Justin Herbert

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Los Angeles Chargers

AAV: $52.5 million

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire