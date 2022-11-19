Josh Allen: Bills will ‘come together’ not divide during skid

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had an up-and-down few weeks.

Heck, his entire team has.

That came to a fever pitch just last week. The Bills and Vikings played a 33-30 overtime barnburner which included some crazy swings in both directions.

In the end, it was a bad one for the Bills. However, Allen said during his weekly segment on the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast that this rough patch is not going to hurt his team.

Instead, it will be the opposite.

“A lot of different experiences we’re learning that I haven’t been in, in my entire career,” Allen said. “We’re not going to let this end us.”

For more from Allen, see the KBB clip below:

"Big picture: we're 6-3. We're not gonna let this end us and tear us apart in the locker room. We're gonna come together and we're gonna try to play some good football." – @JoshAllenQB on the 4th Q fumble against the Vikings. 🔗: https://t.co/oDAqAA1OxJ pic.twitter.com/oZLvgq2oYE — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) November 15, 2022

