Josh Allen: Bills coaching staff added to Dolphins game plan on Saturday

The Bills won their first game of the season in an NFL week two contest that was nothing short of eventful.

Buffalo topped the Miami Dolphins for their sixth straight victory against their AFC East rivals, 35-0. While the team’s defense shined in the shutout, so did another position area they had hoped to improve in during the offseason.

The Bills had a productive day on offense rushing the football, as the run attack played a big role along the way to the win.

RB Devin Singletary led the way with 82 yards on 13 carries, including a big 46-yard run and a TD. Fellow back Zack Moss added two TD’s of his own in an efficient 26-yard day on eight carries.

Josh Allen, who added 35 yards with his legs himself, revealed after the game that Bills coaches had installed new offensive plays only a day before Sunday’s victory, all while crediting his offensive line.

“We changed stuff yesterday in our run game, put in new plays, and our guys rolled with it and figured out a way to go out there and apply it,” Allen said while addressing the media. “Being an O-lineman’s not easy by any means. There are so many different bullets flying at you. They get the blame sometimes when they really shouldn’t. People don’t know our blocking schemes or our run schemes and where our fits are supposed to be and stuff like that. So again, those are my guys.”

In his fourth year in the league, Allen’s offensive playbook has expanded thanks to the teams’ receiver group and he continues to embrace adopting new plays to help the team win, even if it’s on short notice.

“Just new stuff in the game plan, coaches see different things,” he added. “Again, we don’t really have much say what goes in. I think I have the most say, but I still don’t have much say. Whatever they put in, we got to run it. It’s our job to go out and execute.”

Left Tackle Dion Dawkins also noted that when plays are added late, as was the case on Saturday, it has its challenges but that they are ones the Bills O-line are up to.

“We learn how to deal with it and we have a great quarterback and great guys on the offense that make it easier for us,” he said. “They’re up there and they – well, I think the quarterbacks are the most smartest guys in the building. When they can just put little hints like ‘All right guys, this is what we’re doing,’ that’s cool. And that’s exactly what Josh did to keep us all with that right foot forward. So, hats off to Josh.”

Miami’s defense had little answer to the Buffalo offense and struggled to stop it save for some turnovers. And while Allen felt good about the win, he also saw more opportunities for growth.

“Hats off to (the Dolphins),” he said. “They’ve got some really good players over there and they made some really good plays today. But there’s some things that we need to do better communication-wise and it starts with me. There’s going to be a lot of stuff to learn from on this tape. Again, winning the way we did, it feels good.”