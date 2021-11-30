Josh Allen’s best plays from his four-TD outing vs. Saints (video)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sure, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had two interceptions. One certainly was not his fault as his arm was hit by a defender.
But even with those two giveaways, Allen was excellent in his team’s latest win against the Saints on Thanksgiving, a 31-6 final.
Overall, Allen was 23-for-28 passing for 260 yards with four touchdowns. He also added another 43 yards on the ground.
It was a total effort from the QB… and you know what? It’s been awhile since Thursday’s game.
For anyone wanting to re-live Allen’s efforts in the Bills’ latest win, check out the video player above for a highlight package of his best plays.
Related
Dawson Knox breaks single season franchise record for TE touchdowns
The Bills have played very well after losing this season
Bills' Jordan Poyer has perfect response looking ahead to Patriots matchup (video)