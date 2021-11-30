Josh Allen’s best plays from his four-TD outing vs. Saints (video)

Sure, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had two interceptions. One certainly was not his fault as his arm was hit by a defender.

But even with those two giveaways, Allen was excellent in his team’s latest win against the Saints on Thanksgiving, a 31-6 final.

Overall, Allen was 23-for-28 passing for 260 yards with four touchdowns. He also added another 43 yards on the ground.

It was a total effort from the QB… and you know what? It’s been awhile since Thursday’s game.

For anyone wanting to re-live Allen’s efforts in the Bills’ latest win, check out the video player above for a highlight package of his best plays.

