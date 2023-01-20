Josh Allen on Bengals: 'They're high motor'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen breaks down his team's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen breaks down his team's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game.
Which teams will win this weekend in the playoffs?
Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss the AFC divisional round showdown between Cincinnati and Buffalo. How will the Bengals injury riddled offensive line figure in? Can the Bills prevail if Josh Allen continues to try to do much and turns the ball over? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Joe knows best. Cincinnati’s success has turned on Joe Burrow's ability to process and act, complete passes in tight windows, work around the team's deficiencies and turn broken plays into first downs. Meanwhile, the Bengals' run game has become something of a side dish to the main course.
NFL Draft: First look mock draft top 23 picks after the 2023 Wild Card round
The Patriots need an upgrade at wide receiver, and the trade market might be the best place to look. Here are two top-flight wideouts who could help New England address its offensive woes.
Eric Stokes, Devonte Wyatt and...Nolan Smith? The Packers got Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith in Daniel Jeremiah's first 2023 mock draft.
Brett Maher missed only three extra points in the regular season, going 50-of-53. Two of those were blocks. In Monday’s victory over the Bucs, the Cowboys kicker missed an NFL record four extra points. Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel had some possible explanations for his kicker’s terrible, horrible no good, very bad day. Two [more]
Eight teams remain after a pulsating Super Wild Card Weekend. Which four teams advance to the conference finals?
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. [more]
Former NLF player Derek Wolfe says he killed a mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural Colorado neighborhood" with a bow and arrow.
Police are still investigating the crash that killed Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and injured two others.
Brock Purdy developed a bad habit against the Seahawks and got away with it. He has to fix it quick against Dallas and the best defense he's faced all year.
Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson shared his reaction to seeing Kirk Cousins' game-ending fourth-down pass vs. the New York Giants.
The 49ers have had two more days of rest than the Cowboys, who playing the game on a short week after the Monday victory against the Buccaneers.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
In our first Bears free-agency primer, we look at potential targets at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares what he's heard about how Bill O'Brien's interview went with the Patriots for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Mac Jones rarely posts on social media, but when he did, Patriots players came rallying.
With eight teams remaining heading into the NFL divisional round, lets rank the wide receiver duos who could cause the most damage.