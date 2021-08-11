Josh Allen among Bills starters that will not play vs. Lions on Friday

When the Buffalo Bills visit the Detroit Lions for their annual preseason matchup, quarterback Josh Allen will not take part in the action.

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that Allen specifically will not suit up against the Lions the first week of the 2021 preseason.

On the rest of the lineup, McDermott said decisions will be made on an “individual basis.” Other players were not specifically mentioned, but some first teamers will get in the lineup, it just remains to be seen who.

“A number of the starters won’t play, there will be some starters that do play,” the coach said.

Along with Allen, it’s unlikely that the Bills would play No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs as well. He has missed recent practices with a knee injury.

Earlier in the week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that Detroit will play their starters for roughly a quarter.

Kickoff for Friday’s first exhibition game of the year is slated for 7 p.m.

