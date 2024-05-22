Josh Allen already has personal handshakes with his new receivers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known in the locker room as just being one of the guys.

A big part of that is having a personalized handshake with every one of his receivers. No matter who it is, Allen always has one with teammates, but this offseason is a bit different because all of the turnover the roster has had.

Despite all those changes, Allen seems to be on his “A game” already. Plenty of new Bills wideouts, including second-round rookie Keon Coleman, had a new handshake with the QB.

Clips of those surfaced following the team’s OTAs on Tuesday and a few of them can be found below:

With almost an entirely new WR room Josh Allen already has the handshakes down 🤝#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/KGcQQs2X2W — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire