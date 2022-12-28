Josh Allen allegedly took dig at Mac Jones to recruit Von Miller

Recruiting legendary linebacker Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills allegedly came at the expense of the other AFC East quarterbacks, including New England Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley claimed Allen sent out a “three-line text” to Miller highlighting Jones, Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa as good reasons for him coming to Buffalo.

“You get to play these guys six times a year,” said Barkley, when remembering a conversation he had with Miller, via The Athletic. “Have at it. Why would you not want to come? I don’t know if that sold him or not, but it was a heavy pitch.”

The eight-time Pro Bowler joined the Bills, but his season was cut short due to a torn ACL.

Even more surprising, the AFC East ended up not being the cakewalk division many expected before the season started. That still doesn’t change the fact that the Bills have been a class above the rest.

It’s a narrative the Patriots clearly hope to change when the two teams meet in Buffalo for the regular season finale.



