Bills quarterback Josh Allen came up short at Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs last season, but his Week Six visit ended in happier fashion.

Allen hit tight end Dawson Knox for a touchdown to put the Bills up 24-20 with 1:04 left to play in last Sunday’s game and they secured the win over the Chiefs with a Taron Johnson interception a few moments later.

Allen was 27-of-40 for 329 yards and three touchdowns over the entire game and that led the NFL to name him the AFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday. It is the second straight week that Allen has taken the honors and the ninth time in his career.

There will be a new winner in Week Seven because the Bills have a bye, but the start to the 2022 season has done little to dim hopes that Allen will be winning more awards come the end of the season.

Josh Allen is the AFC offensive player of the week once again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk