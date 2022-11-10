It looks like Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be listed as out of practice again on Thursday.

Reporters at the open portion of the Bills workout noted that Allen was not on the field with the rest of the team. Allen sat out of practice on Wednesday with the right elbow injury he picked up during last Sunday’s loss to the Jets.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott called Allen day-to-day on Wednesday and said only that “we’ll see” if he’s able to play against the Vikings this Sunday. Allen has not missed a game since his rookie season. An elbow injury was also the reason why he missed multiple games that season.

If Allen can’t play, Case Keenum would get the nod at quarterback against his former team.

Josh Allen absent during open portion of Bills practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk