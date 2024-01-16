Josh Allen’s 4 TDs lead Bills to 31-17 win over Steelers

The Buffalo Bills have moved on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. They defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday afternoon 31-17 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday but extreme winter weather pushed the game back a day because travel was impossible.

The Bills were led, as they were all season, by quarterback Josh Allen. He had 44 combined passing and rushing touchdowns in the regular season, leading the league.

He threw three touchdown passes on Monday and added a 52-yard touchdown run.

The Buffalo defense also took the ball away twice in the first half.

It was 21-0 Bills in the second quarter before the Steelers finally got on the board.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had a pair of touchdown passes but was picked off in the end zone once.

Buffalo moves on and will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs.

