Josh Allen has 208 passing yards, two touchdowns as Bills lead 17-7 at halftime

The Bills haven’t punted in four of their past six games, which is unprecedented in NFL history. They haven’t punted Monday night either.

Buffalo scored on three of its four first half possessions, turning the ball over on downs on their second drive after reaching the Tennessee 31.

They lead the Titans 17-7 at halftime.

Josh Allen completed 18 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 10 yards on one carry.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Allen on the Bills’ first possession, and receiver Stefon Diggs caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Allen on the Bills’ last drive of the half.

Diggs’ touchdown came two plays after Amani Hooker came close to an interception of an Allen pass while covering Diggs in the end zone. It was close enough to review, but the replay booth never called for a review with 1:53 remaining until halftime.

The Bills hurried to the line and center Mitch Morse, who left briefly to have X-rays of his right elbow, was called for a false start. Dawson Knox got the 5 yards back on the next play on a catch from Allen, and then Diggs scored.

Diggs has seven receptions for 65 yards.

The only bad news from the first half for the Bills was a late injury to defensive back Dane Jackson, who left in an ambulance. He was tackling Titans receiver Treylon Burks when Bills teammate Tremaine Edmunds accidentally hit Jackson in the head and neck.

The Titans have only 90 yards of offense with Derrick Henry rushing for 12 yards on eight carries. He had a 2-yard touchdown run on the team’s first possession. Ryan Tannehill completed 9 of 12 passes for 88 yards, and Burks caught four for 47.

The Titans lost four players in the first half with running back Trenton Cannon (knee), left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee), linebacker Ola Adeniyi (wrist) and linebacker Bud Dupree (hip) all questionable to return.

