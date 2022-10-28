Quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t the only player set to return to the Broncos lineup for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Linebacker Josey Jewell missed the last two games with a knee injury, but he moved to full practice participation on Friday and didn’t get an injury designation for Sunday. Jewell has 30 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in three starts this season.

While Wilson and Jewell are expected to play in London, the Broncos did rule five players out.

Cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), linebacker Baron Browning (hip), wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (groin), left tackle Cam Fleming (quad), and safety Caden Stearns (hip) will not play. Calvin Anderson replaced Fleming last weekend and will likely start Sunday.

Josey Jewell set to return to Broncos lineup originally appeared on Pro Football Talk