Josey Jewell joins 'NFL Now' ahead of Broncos-Raiders in Week 4
Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell joins "NFL Now" ahead of Broncos-Raiders in Week 4.
Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell joins "NFL Now" ahead of Broncos-Raiders in Week 4.
Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.
The upcoming "Thursday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Miami Dolphins keeps getting more interesting.
Following Sundays win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Jumbotron and passed the information along to Matt LaFleur. Now, hes changing his tune.
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 4. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will remain undefeated.
The 33rd quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999 shows poise and professionalism their faithful followers didn't recognize
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey was not seen during the early portion of Thursday's practice after sitting out the session prior.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said this week that he is planning to play against the Bengals on Thursday night despite the back and ankle injuries that led him to be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. It appears to be the Dolphins’ plan as well. Tom Pelissero of NFL [more]
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was named the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his big game in last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, but a bid to repeat in that role is off to a bad start. Reporters at the open portion of Falcons practice report that Patterson is missing from [more]
Cooper Rush’s unlikely rise as Cowboys QB has allowed him to be mentioned in history with Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Kurt Warner as well as the unknown Virgil Carter.
Safe to say there's no love lost between IU football and Nebraska ahead of their meeting Saturday night.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 4's top tight end, kicker and defense plays. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the huge Thursday night matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins.
Former Philadelphia Eagles wideout Jalen Reagor is one of the players on the NFL's All-Frustrated Team through the first three weeks of the season.
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Eli Manning made a little joke about Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s contract. On Wednesday, Wilson laughed it off. “Chad Powers?” Wilson said via Mike Klis of 9News.com, referring to the character Manning played while trying out for the Penn State football team. “Yeah, you know, I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers.” Wilson [more]
The Eagles have been hard to stop, but Dalton Del Don is concerned one of their key offensive players could struggle in Week 4. Who else made his bust list?
Former 49ers tight end Brent Jones ripped Jimmy Garoppolo's poor play and composure in the 49ers' ugly loss to the Denver Broncos.
Chris Jones' critical penalty in the Chiefs' loss to the Colts reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Matt Ryan.
Police have not said whether speeding was involved when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was in a single-car accident this week. But Garrett reportedly has a history of unsafe driving. Although police are still investigating the cause of this week’s crash, in which Garrett flipped his Porsche, WKYC reports that Garrett has at least six [more]
Why are the football player and the model fighting?