Josey Jewell agrees to terms with Panthers

The Panthers are bringing in a linebacker their defensive coordinator has plenty of familiarity with.

Carolina has agreed to terms with former Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jewell was a Broncos fourth-round pick in 2018 and had played his entire career with the club. He started 13 games in 2022 when current Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero held the same position with Denver, recording a career-high 128 total tackles with seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

In 16 games last season, Jewell finished with 108 total tackles with 3.0 sacks and three passes defensed.

The Panthers had a need at linebacker after Frankie Luvu agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Commanders on Monday.

Jewell was No. 64 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.