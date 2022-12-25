Joseph’s winning field goal stretched him and Vikings to their limits

Kicker Greg Joseph has converted 20 straight attempts, none bigger than the franchise-record, 61-yard field goal that sealed the Vikings' 27-24 victory over the Giants on Saturday.

Joseph's kick split the uprights and sailed past the crossbar, leading to many opinions about how much farther back he could have been and still won the game.

"I've heard a bunch of different numbers," he said. "But I'll hold judgment until I see it."

A week after Joseph was hoisted onto his teammates' shoulder pads after a winning 40-yard field goal vs. the Colts, Joseph said he appreciated the trust coach Kevin O'Connell showed by letting him even try a 61-yarder — 5 yards longer than the previous high by both Joseph and any kicker in Vikings history.

"I knew I had the strength," Joseph said. "I just wanted to put a good foot to it to give myself the best chance."

Where was the closest yard marker O'Connell was targeting for a last-second field goal?

"Right about that line," O'Connell said.

Punter and holder Ryan Wright said there was no concern from the field goal team even though Joseph had only made two of seven attempts from beyond 50 yards before that kick.

"This kick goes way back to training camp," Wright said. "He's made multiple 61-yarders. There was no doubt in my mind he was going to make it."

Coaches were prepared just in case. The Giants positioned a returner near the end zone should Joseph's kick fall short. Right tackle Brian O'Neill was among those focused on making a possible tackle if the Giants returned a missed field goal.

"I was kind of running downfield and Greg started running the other way," O'Neill said. "So I was pretty out of breath by the time I caught up to him."

'Getting home'

After failing to get a sack at Detroit, the Vikings pass rush has come to life behind Danielle Hunter's resurgence. He has been credited with 3½ sacks in the past two games and has 10½ sacks this season, making him and fellow edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (10) the first pair of Vikings teammates with 10-plus sacks since Kevin Williams and Lance Johnstone in 2004.

Hunter said he could tell the pressure was getting to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was sacked three times and took another three hits from Smith.

"Oh yeah," Hunter said. "They had a little bit of change in scheme. Everybody was doing their jobs and some of us were getting home."

Calling his shot

Cornerback Patrick Peterson smirked as he took umbrage to not being credited with his first sack since 2019 when he blitzed — for just the second time in 2022 — and got a hand on Jones, who was taken down by Hunter and nose tackle Khyiris Tonga. Hunter and Tonga were officially credited with a half-sack apiece.

"I am going to lobby for it," Peterson said. "I got to talk to Hunter. First of all, I should get the first half. Then they can split it equally after that."

Peterson said he called his shot on the fourth-quarter interception, which is his fourth of the season — a personal best since 2012 — and the 33rd of his NFL career.

"Daniel was trying me enough to where he was feeling a little comfortable," Peterson said, "and [I said] I'm going to go out and get a pick for us."

Etc.Cornerback Cameron Dantzler was held out due to a lingering ankle injury. Defensive tackle James Lynch reaggravated a shoulder injury. Center Garrett Bradbury was held out for a third straight game due to lower back tightness. Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari exited with an ankle injury and did not return.Patriots safety Devin McCourty tied safety Harrison Smith for the most interceptions among active defenders on Saturday; McCourty's 34th career pick came against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in New England's loss. Wright was the NFL's last punter without a touchback before receiver Jalen Nailor accidentally knocked a third-quarter punt into the end zone. Gunners like Nailor have mostly helped keep Wright's kicks in the field of play. "That shows the resiliency of our punt coverage," Wright said. "Hopefully I won't get another one this year." Receiver Adam Thielen's first-quarter drop was his first of the season, according to Pro Football Focus.