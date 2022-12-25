Joseph’s winning field goal stretched him and Vikings to their limits

6
Andrew Krammer, Star Tribune
·4 min read
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune/Star Tribune/TNS

Kicker Greg Joseph has converted 20 straight attempts, none bigger than the franchise-record, 61-yard field goal that sealed the Vikings' 27-24 victory over the Giants on Saturday.

Joseph's kick split the uprights and sailed past the crossbar, leading to many opinions about how much farther back he could have been and still won the game.

"I've heard a bunch of different numbers," he said. "But I'll hold judgment until I see it."

A week after Joseph was hoisted onto his teammates' shoulder pads after a winning 40-yard field goal vs. the Colts, Joseph said he appreciated the trust coach Kevin O'Connell showed by letting him even try a 61-yarder — 5 yards longer than the previous high by both Joseph and any kicker in Vikings history.

"I knew I had the strength," Joseph said. "I just wanted to put a good foot to it to give myself the best chance."

Where was the closest yard marker O'Connell was targeting for a last-second field goal?

"Right about that line," O'Connell said.

Punter and holder Ryan Wright said there was no concern from the field goal team even though Joseph had only made two of seven attempts from beyond 50 yards before that kick.

"This kick goes way back to training camp," Wright said. "He's made multiple 61-yarders. There was no doubt in my mind he was going to make it."

Coaches were prepared just in case. The Giants positioned a returner near the end zone should Joseph's kick fall short. Right tackle Brian O'Neill was among those focused on making a possible tackle if the Giants returned a missed field goal.

"I was kind of running downfield and Greg started running the other way," O'Neill said. "So I was pretty out of breath by the time I caught up to him."

'Getting home'

After failing to get a sack at Detroit, the Vikings pass rush has come to life behind Danielle Hunter's resurgence. He has been credited with 3½ sacks in the past two games and has 10½ sacks this season, making him and fellow edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (10) the first pair of Vikings teammates with 10-plus sacks since Kevin Williams and Lance Johnstone in 2004.

Hunter said he could tell the pressure was getting to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was sacked three times and took another three hits from Smith.

"Oh yeah," Hunter said. "They had a little bit of change in scheme. Everybody was doing their jobs and some of us were getting home."

Calling his shot

Cornerback Patrick Peterson smirked as he took umbrage to not being credited with his first sack since 2019 when he blitzed — for just the second time in 2022 — and got a hand on Jones, who was taken down by Hunter and nose tackle Khyiris Tonga. Hunter and Tonga were officially credited with a half-sack apiece.

"I am going to lobby for it," Peterson said. "I got to talk to Hunter. First of all, I should get the first half. Then they can split it equally after that."

Peterson said he called his shot on the fourth-quarter interception, which is his fourth of the season — a personal best since 2012 — and the 33rd of his NFL career.

"Daniel was trying me enough to where he was feeling a little comfortable," Peterson said, "and [I said] I'm going to go out and get a pick for us."

Etc.Cornerback Cameron Dantzler was held out due to a lingering ankle injury. Defensive tackle James Lynch reaggravated a shoulder injury. Center Garrett Bradbury was held out for a third straight game due to lower back tightness. Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari exited with an ankle injury and did not return.Patriots safety Devin McCourty tied safety Harrison Smith for the most interceptions among active defenders on Saturday; McCourty's 34th career pick came against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in New England's loss. Wright was the NFL's last punter without a touchback before receiver Jalen Nailor accidentally knocked a third-quarter punt into the end zone. Gunners like Nailor have mostly helped keep Wright's kicks in the field of play. "That shows the resiliency of our punt coverage," Wright said. "Hopefully I won't get another one this year." Receiver Adam Thielen's first-quarter drop was his first of the season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Recommended Stories

  • Vikings edge Giants 27-24 on Joseph's game-ending 61-yard FG

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 61-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Minnesota Vikings a 27-24 victory that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot on Saturday. T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns from Kirk Cousins, who threw for a third score to Justin Jefferson with 3 minutes to go that was set up by a blocked punt and gave the Vikings (12-3) an eight-point lead. Saquon Barkley's 27-yard rush right up the middle on fourth-and-2 for the Giants (8-6-1) with 2:01 left and the ensuing 2-point conversion pass from Daniel Jones to Daniel Bellinger tied it up.

  • Vikings improve to 12-3 as Greg Joseph nails 61 yard field goal

    The Vikings have now won an NFL record 11 one score games

  • WATCH rookie Brian Asamoah makes the play of the day

    The rookie will have more opportunities to make big plays

  • Vikings win eleventh one-score game, an all-time record

    In Week One, the Vikings beat the Packers by two scores, 23-7. Since then, the Vikings have won 11 games. Each has been a one-score game. Saturday’s walk-off winner, courtesy of a 61-yard field goal from kicker Greg Joseph, gave Minnesota its eleventh one-score victory of the year, an all-time record. The kick from Joseph [more]

  • 'We knew this was going to be a grind': Kevin O'Connell talks after Vikings beat Giants 27-24

    Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell meets the media after a 27-24 win over the New York Giants in the regular season home finale at U.S. Bank Stadium.

  • Souhan: Against Giants, Hockenson is ‘that guy’ in the Vikings offense

    If the Vikings hold onto the second seed in the NFC playoffs, they can thank T.J. Hockenson and the trade that brought him to Minnesota. If the Lions miss the playoffs, they can blame that deal. Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's intradivisional theft — downgrading a couple of draft picks for a premier tight end — is one of the most obvious reasons the Vikings are 12-3 and continuing ...

  • Vikings beat Giants in Christmas Eve matchup

    Greg Joseph's franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired gave the Vikings a 27-24 victory on Saturday that prevented the New York Giants from clinching a playoff spot and set an NFL record with their 11th one-score win of the season.

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal.

  • Brian Daboll defends Giants DC Wink Martindale’s late-game blitzes after loss to Vikings

    Despite the Vikings beating a pair of third-down blitzes to set up the game-winning field goal, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he thought defensive coordinator Wink Martindale "had a good plan" and "mixed it up."

  • Vikings players react after 27-24 win over Giants to improve to 12-3

    Vikings players T.J. Hockenson, Brian O’Neill, Justin Jefferson, Harrison Smith, Brian Asamoah, Cam Bynum, Patrick Peterson and Greg Joseph react in the locker room after a 27-24 win over the Giants on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

  • Purdue Defensive End Jack Sullivan Enters The Transfer Portal

    The wave of Boilermakers entering the NCAA transfer portal has continued. Purdue defensive end Jack Sullivan will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Sullivan was fifth on the team in total tackles and led Purdue in sacks with 5.5 this season.

  • Zelensky's Cash Haul

    Most of the New, Non-Military Money for Ukraine in the Spending Bill is Cash for Zelensky's Government, Not Humanitarian Aid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Shares Video To Reveal Relationship With Boyfriend Selema Masekela: 'We Just Click'

    Lupita Nyong’o came out in style to reveal her relationship with her boyfriend, Selema Masekela.

  • John Shipley: Vikings just continue to figure it out

    How crazy has the Vikings’ season been? These last-minute, last-second, one-score victories are starting to run together even for the players. After Saturday’s 27-24 victory over the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium, right tackle Brian O’Neill was explaining how the Vikings settled on the screen pass to Justin Jefferson that set up Greg Joseph’s franchise-record, 61-yard, game-winning ...

  • Lake-effect snow in Northeast to wind down by Sunday night

    A major winter storm has brought blizzard conditions to multiple states.&nbsp;As the storm heads into Canada, the lake-effect snow will take over. Strong winds within the lake bands will continue to cause blizzard conditions in western New York and Michigan.

  • English bishop pushes back at rewritten 'woke' Christmas carol sung at 'inclusive' church

    A Church in England sparked outrage earlier this week when it sang a "woke" version of a Christmas carol that featured language about the "queer and questioning."

  • Zelensky: Ukrainians will celebrate holidays with one difference this year

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Christmas message said Ukrainians will celebrate the holidays with one difference this year, as the country observes its first Christmas since its conflict with Russia began. “We will celebrate our holidays! As always. We will smile and be happy. As always. The difference is one. We will not wait…

  • Officials stopped game before key Jets play over “routine substitution issue”

    On Thursday night, with the Jets driving and the score at 16-3 in the fourth quarter, New York faced third and one from the Jacksonville 12. As the play began, officials blew the play dead. The specific reason for the move was never explained. Per the NFL, “it was a routine substitution issue.” “The Jets [more]

  • The Jan. 6 Committee Asked Congress To Consider Banning Donald Trump From Holding Office Ever Again

    "The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed," the House committee investigating the attack wrote in its final report. "None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."View Entire Post ›

  • Jefferson breaks Moss’ Vikings record for season receiving yards

    Quarterback Kirk Cousins called multiple plays in the huddle with 19 seconds left in the Vikings' 27-24 victory over the Giants on Saturday. The play Cousins settled on at the line of scrimmage was familiar to not only his teammates, but to the situation at U.S. Bank Stadium. Facing another Giants blitz, Cousins checked into a screen to Justin Jefferson, in which right tackle Brian O'Neill, ...