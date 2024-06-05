Joseph Sua’ali’i sent off for horrific tackle in State of Origin opener

Joseph Sua'ali'i's shoulder made clean contact with the head of Reece Walsh - Sky Sports

New South Wales’ Joseph Sua’ali’i was sent off minutes into the opening State of Origin clash against Queensland in Sydney following a highly dangerous tackle on the Maroons’ Reece Walsh.

Sua’ali’i, who was making his Origin debut, became just the sixth player in Origin history to be shown a red card, with the shoulder charge to Walsh’s head condemned as “horrific”. Walsh, 21, was removed from the game after suffering a concussion as a result of the impact.

Shortest debut in #Origin history. Sent off after 7 minutes and 25 seconds. pic.twitter.com/fik2bKjtnW — John Davidson (@johnnyddavidson) June 5, 2024

The 20-year-old Sydney Roosters player made headlines last year when it was announced that Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs had signed Sua’ali’i to a deal to cross codes from league to union in October this year, putting him in the frame to face the British and Irish Lions next year and represent the Wallabies at the 2027 Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Australia’s The Daily Telegraph ran a headline earlier on Wednesday with quotes from former NSW players claiming that the Blues would ‘terrorise’ the ‘pretty boy’ Walsh.

They said they would target Reece Walsh. Not sure knocking him out was what was meant but Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i is gone. #origin pic.twitter.com/o8Vzcw4h31 — David Marler (@Qldaah) June 5, 2024

