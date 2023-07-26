Joseph Phillips shuts down his recruitment

Hugh Freeze has been determined to boost Auburn’s recruiting since taking over the program.

Joseph Phillips is the latest Auburn commitment to shut down his recruitment. In an Auburn Undercover article written by Christian Clemente, Phillips explained what went into his decision.

“It’s going good,” Phillips said on Auburn’s recruiting. “I feel like with me committing and then you’ve got other big-time people committed, everybody now is like ‘Auburn is the move.’ It’s not like they ain’t have no 4- or 5-stars committed. Now they’ve got the dogs committed, everybody else is trying to come.”

Big Cat Weekend, one of Auburn’s biggest recruiting events is coming up and Phillips is thinking it will go well.

“I feel like Big Cat Weekend they going to really put their best foot forward,” Phillips said. “Like you said, there’s going to be a lot of big-time people in so I feel like it’s going to be one of the best experiences I had just going up there. You’ve got a chance to chill, talk with the players and coaches and get other people that ain’t committed a chance to see what that’s like behind the scenes.”

Phillips is a four-star recruit with a 0.9421 composite rating according to 247Sports. He is the No. 132 player nationally, the No. 9 edge rusher, and the No. 8 player in the state of Alabama. He joins fellow commits such as Walker White, A'mon Lane, and J'Marion Burnette in shutting down his recruitment.

