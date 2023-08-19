Joseph Ossai's interception is his first since INT of Joe Burrow in 2019 Texas-LSU game

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai

When Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai caught a pass by Atlanta Falcons (and former Cincinnati Bearcats) quarterback Desmond Ridder that had been batted into the air by Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton, Ossai had his first interception since his sophomore year with the Texas Longhorns.

Ossai, a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2021 who played in 16 regular-season games and three playoff games last season as a rookie, picked off LSU's quarterback during the Tigers' 45-38 win against Texas in 2019, slightly tainting an otherwise remarkable performance by - you guessed it - Joe Burrow.

Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes in that game for 471 yards with four touchdowns and the Ossai INT.

Burrow wasn't in Atlanta with Ossai and the Bengals for Friday night's preseason tie with the Falcons.

Ossai swapped jerseys after the game with former Texas teammate Bijan Robinson:

The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway tweeted about Ossai's impressive night:

Joseph Ossai with a relentless rush nearly gets home on Heinicke but Jalen Davis gets there to clean it up and record the sack.



Ossai is playing outstanding tonight — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 19, 2023

