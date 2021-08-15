Joseph Ossai uses first Bengals preseason game to break all the way out

It didn’t take long for the new No. 58 for the Cincinnati Bengals — rookie Joseph Ossai — to make his presence felt on Saturday night.

Tasked with shutting down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the third-round rookie did just that, busting through for a sack of Brady in the opening quarter.

It was merely the beginning of a breakout game for Ossai, who figured to see a rotational role at best as a rookie this season. He’d flashed some in camp, especially with the way he was adding to his array of pass-rushing moves.

But Saturday night was something else.

Ossai, in tandem with free-agent add Trey Hendrickson, tallied a nice play on a critical third down:

Beating Tristan Wirfs — the 13th pick in 2020 — isn’t anything to turn the nose up at.

And it wasn’t just the pass-rushing performance either. Ossai channeled his inner Carl Lawson on most plays, looking like he was shot out of a cannon at the snap. His run defense was solid too, and there were even some plays where he came down from the opposite side of the formation to be near a play.

One night isn’t enough to suggest Ossai will steal snaps from Hendrickson or Sam Hubbard by any means. But it’s clear the team might have something special on its hands.

List