Last season was a successful one for the Bengals, but not everyone on the team got to share in the fun of a run to the Super Bowl.

Third-round pick Joseph Ossai picked up a sack in the team’s first preseason game and seemed set for a role on the edge of the defense before tearing his meniscus the next week. The knee injury kept him out for the rest of the year and leaves him back at square one in his second year as a professional player.

Ossai said he won’t let the fact that things were lining up well for him last year make him complacent when it comes to winning a job this time around.

“You got to go take it,” Ossai said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com. “That’s what I intend on doing. Nothing is going to be handed to me just because people expect things from you. Just because you had a good game, nothing is going to be handed. I still have to go out there and compete. We have a great room full of guys that can rush the passer. Hopefully, I’ll do enough and my coaches and teammates will trust me to have that position.”

Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard combined for 21.5 sacks for the Bengals last season, so Cincinnati managed to remain productive after Ossai went down last summer. If those two can keep producing with Ossai adding even more of a threat to offenses, the Bengals may be an even tougher draw in a deep AFC.

Joseph Ossai: I have to go take a spot on Bengals defense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk