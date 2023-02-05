Joseph Ossai not fined for hit on Patrick Mahomes

The Bengals lost the AFC Championship Game after defensive end Joseph Ossai hit Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. The 15-yard penalty moved the Chiefs close enough for Harrison Butker to kick a game-winning field goal with three seconds left.

Ossai, though, did not lose any money.

The NFL did not fine Ossai for the hit, according to a source.

It is interesting given the NFL fined 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga $4,916 for hitting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts out of bounds late in the third quarter.

Ossai said he was hoping he could catch Mahomes before the quarterback got out of bounds to keep the clock running but wasn’t able to stop in time before Mahomes stepped out.

“I’ve just got to learn from experience,” Ossai said postgame. “I’ve got to know not to get close to that quarterback when he’s close to that sideline if there’s anything that could possibly cause a penalty. In a situation like that I’ve got to be better.”

