The stock market finished February with a pullback, but all signs of pessimism were completely gone from Wall Street as March began. Huge gains for all three major market benchmarks came after a series of bullish news stories, including favorable comments about the stock market from Warren Buffett, progress toward another coronavirus stimulus measure in Washington, and ongoing signs of a return to more-normal economic and living conditions in the U.S. and around the world. General Electric (NYSE: GE) was on the move Monday, rising nearly 6%.