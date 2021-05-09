Was Joseph Ossai Bengals’ biggest steal in 2021 NFL draft?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cincinnati Bengals registered a number of draft picks that classify as steals in the 2021 NFL draft.

But is third-round pick Joseph Ossai the top guy in that category?

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling went through all 32 teams and tabbed Ossai as the guy. Given his tremendous upside and the fact he’s already talking about sacking guys like Ben Roethlisberger, it’s hard to argue.

But the Bengals indeed found plenty of value across the board. Fourth-round pick Tyler Shelvin, for example, was a guy Patriots coach Bill Belichick wanted.

Another fourth-round pick, D’Ante Smith, has massive upside after an interesting draft journey that included needing to put a ton of mass back on his frame.

Oh, and sixth-rounders Trey Hill and Chris Evans have already been tabbed as massive steals capable of contributing right away.

If nothing else, while Ossai is probably the best outright value for the Bengals during the draft, he also served as a sign of things to come given the immense value the team got across the board over seven rounds and 10 selections.

List

Best free agents remaining for Bengals after 2021 NFL Draft

Recommended Stories

  • Who was the Texans’ biggest steal in the 2021 NFL draft?

    The Houston Texans had a small draft class with just five players, but they did have a steal, according to the Draft Wire.

  • Grimes looks to join list of successful undrafted Gators

    Playing in the NFL is the dream of every little kid that straps on a football helmet and shoulder pads and takes a field. More than 1 million people participate in high school football and only 7.3% of them (roughly 73,312) play in college across the three divisions, while only 2.9% play Division I football, where the majority of NFL draft picks come from. Once you get to the college level, only 11 percent of Power 5 college athletes are drafted, while that percentage drastically decreases to 3.8% of players throughout the entirety of college football.

  • Bengals saw Peyton Manning blueprint with Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow

    The Cincinnati Bengals looked to Peyton Manning when teaming up Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow again.

  • Kyle Palmieri with a Spectacular Goal vs. New Jersey Devils

    Kyle Palmieri (New York Islanders) with a Spectacular Goal vs. New Jersey Devils, 05/08/2021

  • Bill Belichick wanted Bengals draft pick Tyler Shelvin on the Patriots

    Bill Belichick loved a recent Cincinnati Bengals draft pick.

  • Three things we learned from Aston Villa – Manchester United

    The Red Devils sealed yet another comeback win as Manchester City's wait to seal the Premier League title goes on.

  • 3 Most-Shorted Stocks to Trade

    The Roaring Twenties are back to finish the week on Wall Street. Well, almost. While the market has danced its way higher, many of today’s most-shorted stocks remain a very mixed bag with investors. Let’s look at the price charts of three names helping with that quagmire and today, setting up as profit centers for both bulls and bears in the days ahead. Heading into Friday’s closing bell and investors are rallying around nonfarm payrolls report that shows times are good. Or to be more fair, it’s a great time to be long the Dow Jones Industrials. It’s up 14% on the year and hitting record levels on the back of Nike (NYSE:NKE), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and a handful of other diversified large-caps. On the other hand, feverish buying and record highs are nowhere to be found in most any of today’s most-shorted stocks. It’s been that way for a while of course, and it’s not entirely surprising. Ultimately, what drove those names into our collective consciousness out-the-gate in 2021, national nightly news reports and in many unwitting investors trading accounts, has come and gone. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Stocks to Buy Right Now With All Eyes on Crypto What’s different today in the market’s most-shorted stocks is Reddit’s Wallstreetbets. As a group they’ve left a wake of destruction for other investors riding their coattails and not wise enough to recognize the action for what it was and will always be. And today that band of merry marauders is collectively eyeballs deep into silliness like crypto Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) or an over-the-top dislocation in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCMKTS:ETCG). Or at least they were. Poof! FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) There’s no judging here. The game that Reddit attracts isn’t unlike the one larger institutions play daily. The latter simply enjoy better PR and staying power. It simply is what it is. And today and without complicating matters, it’s simply time to trade some of the discarded from both sides of the coin. Most-Shorted Stocks to Trade: FuboTV (FUBO) Source: Charts by TradingView The first of our most-shorted stocks to trade is FuboTV. FUBO maintains short interest of about 15%. It’s decent fuel, though world’s removed from earlier this year. Back in January bears in the live sports streaming platform took on more than 70% of Fubo’s float. And largely lost. Today and more importantly than wagering on the other team helping with you win, FuboTV’s service has proven a big hit. As well, the company’s compelling growth story is poised to continue as it enters and expands its platform by offering subscribers sports betting from the comfort of their couch. Technically, a Fibonacci-based two-step or mirror move pattern where leg AB matches leg CD has been fulfilled this past month. To be fair, the bullish low hasn’t stopped shares from moving marginally lower after a first attempt at bottoming. Still and often enough, second chance efforts prove to be the winning play. And with earnings on tap next week, this is one to watch for buying. Triterras (TRIT) Source: Charts by TradingView The next of our most-shorted stocks to trade is Korean-based fintech Triterras. More importantly, it’s a company targeted for fraudulent and deceptive practices, which haven’t gone unnoticed by a formidable army of bears refusing to exit TRIT stock. Today, short interest stands at about 31% of the stock’s float. And in our estimation, if you can’t beat them, sometimes it’s better to join them. Technically speaking, the price chart unequivocally agrees this one is a short. To finish off the trading week, a triangle formed beneath TRIT stock’s once-prized $10 level has broken down and put shares near their all-time-low of $5.86. 7 Stocks to Buy Right Now With All Eyes on Crypto I’d look for new and aggressively lower levels in this most-shorted stock by purchasing an August $5 put with a 50% stop-loss tied to the bearish contract’s initial cost. Most-Shorted Stocks to Trade: GoPro (GPRO) Source: Charts by TradingView The last of our most-shorted stocks to trade was, at one time, the market’s most vilified and heavily shorted. Nope, I’m not talking about GameStop (NYSE:GME). You have to go back a few years. I’m referring to mobile sports camera and drone outfit GoPro. Today, the former tech upstart has matured into a company that’s turning the corner on profitability. It is enjoying high-end demand for its products and reached a milestone 1 million subscribers. It’s the stuff some thought would never happen after GPRO plummeted from 2014’s $98.47 to a crippling $2. Shares are still fairly well-shorted at 12.50% of GPRO’s float. But following today’s decent earnings announcement and sporting a decent uptrend built over the past year, I’m looking for those bears to leave the playing field and for more bulls to suit up in the coming months. With this most-shorted stock, or rather former bearish heavyweight, I’d suggest waiting for this week’s engulfing doji candlestick to be confirmed alongside a bullish stochastics crossover. Should that criteria be met, a July $13/$16 call vertical or a collar strategy, if you enjoy the long-game in GPRO, are favored ways to participate in the action. On the date of publication, Chris Tyler holds, directly or indirectly, positions in GoPro (GPRO) and its derivatives, but no other securities mentioned in this article. Chris Tyler is a former floor-based, derivatives market maker on the American and Pacific exchanges. The information offered is based on his professional experience but strictly intended for educational purposes only. Any use of this information is 100% the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 3 Most-Shorted Stocks to Trade appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Fantasy Football: Initial projection for Chargers WR Josh Palmer in 2021

    ESPN's Mike Clay gives an early outlook for Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer.

  • Colts’ depth chart on offense following 2021 draft

    A look at the depth chart on offense following the draft.

  • How one NFL exec believes Giants could 'be in the mix' for playoffs in 2021 season

    One NFL exec believes the Giants could be in the mix -- if they can get their offense together.

  • Former Keller police officer indicted on official oppression after man pepper-sprayed

    The officer resigned earlier this year after community outrage over an incident in which a man was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed while filming his son’s arrest.

  • Coach John Tortorella will not return to Columbus Blue Jackets next season

    John Tortorella has decided to let his contract run out and move on from the Columbus Blue Jackets, The Dispatch reports.

  • ESPN Mock Draft Projects Aidan Hutchinson As Top-10 Pick In 2022

    The NFL Draft ended one week ago, but analysts such as ESPN's Todd McShay went right back to work, already projecting who will be the top crop of talent heading into next spring's 2022 draft. With that, Michigan junior edge defender Aidan Hutchinson has been drawing plenty of attention, and he's cracked the first round in numerous mock drafts that have already been released. McShay's new drop was no different in that way, but it was unique in that he has Hutchinson as the No. 8 overall pick in the first round, going off the board to the New York Giants (Walter Football has Hutchinson going No. 2 overall, while most have him in the 20s).

  • ‘SNL’s Weekend Update Takes Aim At Elon Musk, Donald Trump’s New Website & Florida Governor Ron DeSantis; Musk’s Financial Expert Demystifies Cryptocurrency

    Tonight on SNL, Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che got a friendly jab in at host Elon Musk, also touching on former president Donald Trump’s new website and more. “I don’t know if you guys were following the news today,” Jost said, in kicking things off, “but a space rocket that was spinning out of […]

  • Dayo Odeyingbo: Goal is to play this year after tearing Achilles in January

    The Colts picked defensive linemen with their first two selections in this year’s draft, but the expectations for 2021 were very different for the two players. First-round pick Kwity Paye is seen as an immediate contributor to the team’s pass rush, but second-rounder Dayo Odeyingbo was taken with an eye on the long term. Odeyingbo [more]

  • Where do Bengals stand in post-draft power rankings?

    New power rankings after the draft have the Cincinnati Bengals in an interesting spot.

  • NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook makes history in Wizards' OT win

    Russell Westbrook recorded the 181st triple-double of his career, tying Oscar Robertson's all-time NBA record, and hit the game-winning free throws with one second remaining in overtime to lead the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Westbrook finished with 33 points, including Washington's final two points in regulation on a finger-roll in traffic, and game-highs of 19 rebounds and 15 assists. The Wizards (32-36) overcame a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit behind Westbrook's history-matching night and 50 points from Bradley Beal.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Will Grow Their Dividends for Years to Come

    Don't underestimate a small dividend payout. A growing company may allocate only a small amount of excess cash to reward shareholders, but as it expands over time and profit margins grow, the dividend payment can add up to exponential growth. Three companies that should continue to grow their dividends for years to come are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED), and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

  • Boxing betting: Underdog Billy Joe Saunders attracting plenty of action, but big money on Canelo Alvarez

    Despite Billy Joe Saunders' undefeated record, Canelo Alvarez is still a massive favorite in Saturday's main event.

  • Nets, Kyrie Irving fined $35,000 each after his 'repeated refusal' to speak with reporters

    Kyrie Irving was fined back in December, too, after he avoided meeting with reporters, who he described as "pawns."