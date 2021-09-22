Joseph Gordon-Levitt Stuns Olympic Champion Sunisa Lee With A Surprise Gymnastics Move

Olympic champion gymnast Sunisa Lee was left open-mouthed after actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt did a surprise back handspring right in front of her on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”

“How did you do that?” the stunned athlete, who won gold in the individual all-around event at the Tokyo Olympics, could be heard asking after the “Snowden” star (a former gymnast) showed off the move.

Watch the clip here:

And their interview with host James Corden here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.