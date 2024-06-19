Josep Martinez: Inter ready to finalise deal for Man Utd target

Inter are on the verge of securing a deal with Genoa for Josep Martinez, who is also being targeted by Manchester United.

The Nerazzurri quickly identified the 26-year-old Spanish goalkeeper as one of their priority targets after they failed to find an agreement with Athletico Paranaense for Bento, who had been on their radar for months.

In recent days, reports suggested that Manchester United had emerged with an offer for Josep Martinez, looing for a reliable backup goalkeeper for Andre Onana. The shot stopper stood out in Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa squad this term, quickly managing to impress in Serie A.

Inter on track for Josep Martinez

Page 26 of today’s Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter are just 24 hours away from finalising a deal with Genoa for Josep Martinez, ready to pay around €15-18m as well as including a player or two in exchange.

The players who could head to the Ligurian capital are Martin Satriano, Gaetano Oristanio, Mattia Zanotti and Pio Esposito, with the first two in particular impressing Gilardino.

The 26-year-old Genoa goalkeeper has already agreed to a five-year contract worth around €1.5m net per season, which’ll then rise over time.