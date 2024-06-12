Joselu labels Real Madrid teammate ‘best in history’ in his position

Real Madrid star Joselu has this week moved to pay a fellow member of Los Blancos’ squad the ultimate compliment.

The player in question? Dani Carvajal.

Stopper Carvajal is for his part fresh off another stellar campaign.

Continuing to act as the first-choice right-back in Carlo Ancelotti’s Real squad, the 32-year-old racked up 41 appearances across all competitions.

And, on top of his usual defensive solidity, Carvajal produced in style at the other end, too, to the tune of 11 direct goal contributions.

One came on the grandest stage of them all, when the Spanish international opened the scoring en route to Man of the Match honours in the Champions League final.

With a hefty six Champions League titles now to his name, it is safe to say that Carvajal has long etched his name into the history books of Real Madrid.

And, as alluded to above, one fellow Blancos star is of the opinion that his compatriot’s long-time excellence should now see him recognised amongst the best to ever do it, comes in the form of Joselu.

Speaking during an interview with OKDiario, frontman Joselu went as far as to claim that Carvajal should be in the conversation for the Ballon d’Or, in explaining:

“The thing is that, well, we already know how the whole Ballon d’Or thing works. What I am very clear about is that for me he is the best right-back in history. I think there were full-backs who have had great seasons, but not at the level he has been at for ten years at Real Madrid. And with the titles he has won. He is the only player to have played in six starting finals and won them all. He should have more than one award in that regard. And this year I think he should be there because the season he has had has been spectacular.”

Conor Laird | GSFN