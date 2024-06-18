Josefine Knutsson sends message to women’s strawweights after UFC on ESPN 58 win over Julia Polastri

LAS VEGAS – Josefine Knutsson beat Julia Polastri with a unanimous decision Saturday to open the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN 58 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Knutsson, who stayed unbeaten with her sixth straight decision win.

Result: Josefine Knutsson def. Julia Polastri via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Updated records: Knutsson (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC), Polastri (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stats: Knutsson outstruck Polastri 145-86.

Knutsson on the fight’s key moment

“My corner is always very honest with me, and that’s what I love with my corner – I want to know exactly how it is. They told me, first round is yours, but your opponent is desperate and she’s going to try to do some stuff to you. So that’s what I needed to hear and to be ready for the next round.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 15: (R-L) Josefine Knutsson of Sweden punches Julia Polastri of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Knutsson on fighting in Las Vegas

“I’m pretty new. This is my second fight in UFC, and now I’m 8-0. But still, I want everybody to know that I’m here and I’m here to fight and I’m here to give a war. I just want everybody to watch out for me. It’s always amazing, and especially being here in Vegas, it’s just a different feeling. I can’t explain it exactly in words, but I really feel the energy from the from the city.”

Knutsson on what she wants next

“I want to fight more, but I want to get a date as soon as possible so I can prepare myself smarter. I know it might sound hard, but I would love to have three more fights (this year). I’d be very active.”

To hear more from Knutsson, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

