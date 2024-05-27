Josef Newgarden's 2024 Indianapolis 500 win brought in 8% viewership increase, per NBC

Even with an hourslong weather delay, viewership increased by 8% for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

According to NBC, the 2024 Indy 500 averaged 5.344 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, which is up from 4.927 million in 2023 and 4.837 million in 2022. The race this year peaked at 6.46 million viewers from 7:30-7:45 p.m. ET to see Josef Newgarden capture his second consecutive 500 win.

NBC noted the 2024 Indy 500 was the most-streamed IndyCar race ever with an Average Minute Audience of 286,000 viewers across Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms. It was also NBC Sports' most-watched Sunday sports event since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Detroit Lions in the NFL playoffs on Jan. 21.

Pre-race coverage began at 11 a.m. with the green flag originally scheduled for 12:45 p.m., but severe weather forced a nearly four-hour delay. Instead, the race window moved to 4:45-8:15 p.m. IndyCar also removed the blackout in Central Indiana, which delivered an 18.15 household rating and 54 share.

Through six races, the IndyCar series is averaging a Total Audience Delivery of 1.95 million views (five races have been on NBC while one was on USA Network).

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2024 Indy 500 viewership up 8%, Indianapolis scores 18.15 TV rating