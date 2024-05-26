Josef Newgarden joins elite company. Find out who else has won consecutive Indy 500 titles

Josef Newgarden has accomplished something no one has done since Helio Castroneves in 2002: win the Indianapolis 500 in consecutive years. He earns a $440,000 bonus from Borg Warner for the milestone victory.

Newgarden won Sunday's race after an hourslong weather delay at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Here is the list of champions who have won Indy 500 titles in back-to-back years.

Indy 500 back-to-back winners

1939-40: Wilbur Shaw

1947-48: Mauri Rose

1953-54: Bill Vukovich

1970-71: Al Unser

2001-02: Helio Castroneves

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indy 500 back-to-back winners: Josef Newgarden joins elite company