Josef Cerny signs for Deceuninck-QuickStep

ASTI ITALY OCTOBER 23 Arrival Josef Cerny of Czech Republic and CCC Team Celebration during the 103rd Giro dItalia 2020 Stage 19 a 1245km stage from Abbiategrasso to Asti Stage shortened due to heavy rain girodiitalia Giro on October 23 2020 in Asti Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Josef Černy has become Deceuninck-QuickStep’s first new signing for the 2021 season. The Czech joins from CCC Team, where he spent the past two seasons.

The 27-year-old claimed the biggest win of his career at last month’s Giro d’Italia, when he soloed to victory on the rain-soaked stage to Asti, which had been halved in length following a rider protest.

Continuum Sports, the holding company behind CCC Team, sold its WorldTour licence to Circus-Wanty Gobert after failing to attract a new sponsor for 2021. Cerny is the second CCC rider to find a home at Deceuninck-QuickStep following Fausto Masnada’s mid-season transfer to Patrick Lefevere’s team.

"I am super happy that I have the chance to ride with the Wolfpack for the next year. It has been a difficult season for everyone, and I am excited to have now joined one of the best teams in the peloton," Černy said in a statement released by Deceuninck-QuickStep.

"I think I can add to the squad’s famous lead-out train, as well as working hard on the front when needed, and I have also shown that I can take my own results when I have good legs. I am really looking forward to meeting everyone soon and planning for the new season ahead."

Černy turned professional with CCC in 2013, though he moved back down to Continental level with Elkov-Author in 2017 and 2018. He won the Czech road race and time trial titles in 2018, which earned him a berth on the revamped CCC Team for the following two seasons following its merger with BMC. He recaptured the Czech time trial crown in August of this year.

Deceuninck-QuickStep now have 29 riders confirmed on their 2021 roster. Manager Patrick Lefevere had not envisaged making significant moves in the transfer market but had indicated that he was open to opportunities that might arise.

"We already have a strong team for 2021, but when the opportunity to sign Josef came along, it was not one that we could pass up," said Lefevere.

"He is a strong and hard-working rider, who can add to the group, as well as being competitive for himself, as underlined by his impressive Giro d’Italia stage victory or GC results in week-long stage races. It adds another dynamic to our squad and we are delighted to have him with us next year."

