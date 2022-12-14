Jose Uche nabs AFC Defensive Player of the Week after wrecking Cardinals

The cream always rises to the top, and New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche is rising.

He earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 14 for the demolition job he did against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Following the game, three-time NFL Pro Bowler Matthew Judon referred to him as the Patriots’ best pass-rusher.

It’s proving to be more than just talk considering the third-year defensive player racked up five total tackles, three sacks and four quarterback hits in the 27-13 victory.

Opposing teams can no longer get away with simply putting all of their attention towards stopping Judon, if they don’t want to get crushed by Uche on the other side.

Players of the Week – Week 14 AFC

Offense: QB Trevor Lawrence, JAX

Defense: LB Josh Uche, NE

ST: DE Calais Campbell, BAL



NFC

Offense: QB Baker Mayfield, LAR

Defense: DE Brandon Graham, PHI

ST: K Eddy Pineiro, CAR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2022

An argument could be made that Uche has been the best pass-rusher in the league over the last few weeks. He has recorded multiple-sack games in three of his last four outings.

Just in his last five games alone, he has compiled a total of 10 sacks. It’s an impressive run that’s showing no signs of slowing down. The Patriots hoped for a breakout year from Uche, and he’s showing it in the latter half of the season.

Better late than never, right?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire