Jose Trevino's first homer of the season (1)
Jose Trevino cranks a solo home run to center field for his first home run of the season, extending the Yankees lead to 4-2 in the 4th inning
Jose Trevino cranks a solo home run to center field for his first home run of the season, extending the Yankees lead to 4-2 in the 4th inning
Judge missed nine days of spring training while recovering from an abdominal injury.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Embiid was a surprise scratch for Sunday's season finale with a playoff berth at stake.
Keep up with the final round action at Augusta National here with Yahoo Sports.
Burke was placed on the 15-day IL Saturday with a fractured hand.
Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will head out in the final group on Sunday at the Masters.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
The Nuggets suddenly need some help if they want the No. 1 seed.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.
The Coyotes have been struggling for years to find a new arena.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Josh and Bo Naylor became the fourth pair of siblings to homer for the same MLB team in the same inning.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
A new star is entering the league, former powers are rebuilding and more super-teams are emerging.