Jose Siri robs a homer, then walks off a Rays win

ST. PETERSBURG — After making a tremendous, soaring, home-run-robbing catch in the top of the ninth, Jose Siri walked it off with an RBI-single in the bottom of the inning.

His fly ball to left field — versus a shallow defense — gave the Rays a 4-3 win over the A’s in front of an announced crowd of 13,167 at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (27-29) won their second game of their last nine, pulling within two wins of .500. The A’s (23-34) dropped their fifth game in the last nine.

Amed Rosario’s first hit of this Tampa Bay homestand was a big one. The Rays infielder ambushed reliever T.J. McFarland, lining a ball into shallow right field, and hustled to second. He advanced on catcher Alex Jackson’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Siri’s fly ball.

Miguel Andujar had led off the top of the ninth with a double off Pete Fairbanks. With two outs, Siri robbed Zack Gelof of a home run, soaring over the left-centerfield fence to end the inning tied at 3-3.

Rays starter Ryan Pepiot went 5⅔ innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk, striking out seven. The right-hander generated nine swings and misses, including five on his changeup.

The A’s scored in the fourth after JJ Bleday led off with a triple. Andujar, whose three-run home run beat the Rays on Tuesday night, brought him in with a sacrifice fly to left field. In the sixth, Abraham Toro hit a one-out double off Pepiot, who got the second out on a groundout before walking Brent Rooker to end his night.

Andujar got a soft chopper up the third-base line off Kevin Kelly to bring in the second run.

The A’s tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Max Schuemann reached on an error and then scored when Bleday singled off Jason Adam before being thrown out at second base. Schuemann took off from third as Jackson started to throw to second base, beating Brandon Lowe’s return throw home.

Wednesday, Rays manager Kevin Cash tried giving his hitters a break. With a “show and go” game and no batting practice before the contest, players were able to sleep in and show up later.

“Just lighten the load there,” Cash said, “but sometimes it doesn’t work because they just live in the cage the entire time.”

The Rays went into Wednesday’s game hitting .196 with six home runs, 12 doubles and a triple in their 12 previous games. In 55 games this season, they have one home run from the designated-hitter spot in the lineup.

They scored in the fourth when Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch before Lowe hit his second RBI-triple of the homestand. Lowe, however, was stranded when Harold Ramirez grounded out to second base, Randy Arozarena popped out to second and Rosario flew out to right field.

In the sixth, Lowe doubled with one out and Cash immediately pinch-hit for Harold Ramirez with Jonathan Aranda. He lined a single into right field to bring in the tying run. He advanced to third on Arozarena’s double but was thrown out at the plate on Amed Rosario’s fielder’s choice.

With Jackson pinch-hitting for Ben Rortvedt, Arozarena tried to steal home and was thrown out by reliever Scott Alexander to catcher Shea Langeliers.

Richie Palacios singled with two outs and then stole second. After a walk for Yandy Diaz, Isaac Paredes doubled to bring in the go-ahead run. Diaz was thrown out trying to score from first.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.