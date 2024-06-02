Jose Siri leads way as Rays rally late to avoid sweep by Orioles

BALTIMORE — Sunday’s game looked like many others for the Rays of late, with starting pitcher Zack Littell holding the high-powered Orioles down but not getting much support from his mates.

That narrative changed in the eighth inning, when the Rays rallied for two runs to take the lead.

The Rays hung on for a 4-3 win, avoiding a series sweep by the Orioles and improving to 29-31.

Jose Siri, who has had a big week, delivered the key hit, a two-run double after Isaac Paredes and Amed Rosario opened the eighth with singles off reliever Dillon Tate. Siri showed bunt several times during the at-bat, then laced the ball to center.

Reliever Garrett Cleavinger had a hand in the win also, getting the Rays out of a huge mess he created by loading the bases in the eighth with a double-play grounder from Ryan Mountcastle. Pete Fairbanks closed it out in the ninth.

After the rough start, when Gunnar Henderson homered on his second pitch, Littell did a pretty good job of keeping the Orioles in check for most of Sunday afternoon.

Though Littell allowed a career-high 11 hits, plus a walk, he held the Orioles to just the three runs over his six innings.

In starting an all-right-handed lineup against Orioles lefty Cole Irvin, the Rays were held to just solo runs in the fifth and seventh.

Jose Caballero started the first rally by singling with one out in the fifth. Alex Jackson, who had one hit in his first 35 Tampa Bay at-bats, laced a ball that skipped by third baseman Ramon Urias that was originally scored an error then changed to a hit, sending Caballero to third.

Yandy Diaz delivered a run with a sac fly and Randy Arozarena walked, but Harold Ramirez grounded out.

Caballero, who Saturday night shaved off his season-long beard, cut the margin to 3-2 by leading off the seventh with a homer, his first since April 22 and third overall.

This story will be updated.

