Jose Ramirez extends MLB lead in RBIs, powers Cleveland Guardians over Oakland A's

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Rami­rez hits a two-run double against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez had three RBIs, including a two-run double in the first inning, to continue his torrid production and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Sunday.

Ramírez, who leads the majors with 59 RBIs, pulled a double down the left-field line that put Cleveland ahead after Oakland scored a run in the top of the inning. The three-time All-Star added an RBI groundout in the seventh and has driven in 25 runs over the last 21 games.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cal Quantrill (4-3) allowed one run in six innings, a solo home run by Ramón Laureano in the first. Laureano inspired his teammates with a fiery dugout rant that led to Oakland’s five-run seventh inning Saturday, when the A's snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 10-5 win.

Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 11th save and Cleveland took three of four in the series.

Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario throws out Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder at first base during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Josh Naylor added an RBI single in the sixth for the Guardians. Cleveland’s first baseman, who suffered multiple fractures and ligament damage to his right leg in an outfield collision last season, gave fans a major scare in the top of the inning.

Naylor tumbled to the ground after colliding with Quantrill while catching a foul popup hit by Sean Murphy. Naylor made the grab but ran into Quantrill and was down for a couple of moments. He was helped to his feet by catcher Austin Hedges and a team trainer and received a loud ovation as he went back to the dugout.

Cleveland Guardians' Austin Hedges, left, tags out Oakland Athletics' Matt Davidson after a dropped third strike during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Naylor, who had surgery in July, went through a lengthy rehab in the offseason and has been a key contributor through the first 57 games. His RBI single came after Oakland intentionally walked Owen Miller.

Christian Bethancourt and Seth Brown his back-to-back homers in the eighth for Oakland, which hasn’t won consecutive games since May 24-25 against Seattle. Cole Irvin (3-2) allowed five runs — four earned — in 5⅔ innings.

Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Laureano’s homer gave Oakland a brief lead, but Cleveland responded with three runs. Shortstop Elvis Andrus booted a ground ball hit by leadoff hitter Myles Straw and the error cost the A's. Amed Rosario doubled and Ramirez lined a double down the left-field line, giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

Story continues

Ramirez took third on a groundout and scored on Miller’s single past a drawn-in Andrus.

Oakland Athletics' Matt Davidson bats against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Trainer's room

Athletics: Second baseman Jed Lowrie (wrist, shoulder soreness) hit in the batting cages Saturday but was out for the third straight game.

Up next

Athletics: Left-hander Jared Koenig (0-1, 9.00 ERA) allowed four earned runs in four innings against Atlanta in his major league debut on June 8. The rookie is scheduled to start against Boston on Tuesday night.

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Cole Irvin throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Guardians: Right-hander Shane Bieber (3-3, 2.91 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener of a three-game series in Colorado on Tuesday night. Bieber was within two outs of a win against Texas in his last start when the game was delayed by rain for two hours in the fifth inning.

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano makes a running catch to out Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Mercado during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians' Jose Ramirez drives in three runs, leads MLB with 59