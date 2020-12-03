Jose Quintana to Yankees? Corey Kluber to Red Sox? This could all take a while

Jose Quintana delivers a pitch to home plate, front view

The starting pitching market is moving slowly so far, with established names like Corey Kluber and Jose Quintana drawing preliminary interest but many teams uncertain of their budgets and/or willingness to spend.

Agents say that all but a few teams are putting out feelers on free agent pitchers, rather than pursuing them aggressively yet. The teams that have spent so far, like the Atlanta Braves and Mets, are acting as outliers and are not representative of broader industry activity at the moment, according to several agents.

Both Kluber and Quintana could appeal to the Yankees and Mets. Quintana could be a nice veteran addition to a Yankees staff that, other than Gerrit Cole, lacks experience as currently constructed.

The Yankees, according to several agents, appear to be focused on their pursuit of DJ LeMahieu and acting as if they will know more about their budget once his free agency resolves one way or another.

The Red Sox are interested in Kluber, according to industry sources and first reported by Jon Morosi of MLB Network. But the former Cy Young Award winner is not close to signing anywhere.

In fact, many people in the industry will be surprised if the starting pitching market moves before late December.