How Jose Quintana overcame early nerves and exceeded expectations in Game 3

He expected to be excitable and was early in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Monday afternoon. But Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana also managed to surprise himself in the process.

Even though a raucous Wrigley Field crowd provided him with more emotions than he'd ever experienced, Quintana's pregame preparation and an abundance of first-pitch strikes helped calm him down.

The combination was more than enough to get Quintana going. Once he did, the 2016 All-Star pitcher found another gear and managed to exceed the perhaps unfair hype created by the midseason blockbuster trade that brought him to the Cubs from the White Sox in mid-July. Quintana allowed an unearned run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings and the Cubs rallied for a critical 2-1 victory over the Washington Nationals to take a 2-1 series lead.

"I was surprised at me being in control because sometimes we try to do too much," Quintana said. "That happens. That's part of baseball. But I enjoyed that time and we did a good pregame and all my stuff was good."

Quintana has experienced a number of big moments throughout his career from the All-Star Game to the World Baseball Classic to last month's pennant race.

But the left-hander had never faced the kind of test that only October baseball provides. Even he wondered before Sunday's workout if he'd be amped up when he stepped on the mound.

As expected, he was.

Quintana said the reception from the Wrigley crowd was different than anything he'd experienced and was nervous. But aside from one pitch, manager Joe Maddon didn't see much different in Quintana's demeanor.