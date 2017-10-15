Jose Quintana matched Clayton Kershaw after Cubs diverted plane for his wife’s medical condition

LOS ANGELES – What a physically grueling and emotionally draining stretch for Jose Quintana, who wanted so bad to be in the playoffs but couldn't have imagined the highs and lows quite like this.

On top of the Cubs playing their third game in four days in three different time zones – and a week where he already matched up against Max Scherzer and worked out of the bullpen Thursday night to help eliminate the Washington Nationals – Quintana felt the anxiety and handled a family emergency.

The victory flight from Washington Dulles International Airport to the West Coast got diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday morning when Quintana's wife, Michel, experienced a panic attack.

The Cubs waited until Saturday to make what sounded like an obvious announcement: Quintana would be their Game 1 starter against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

"She was just nervous," Quintana said after a 5-2 loss at Dodger Stadium where he was just as good as Clayton Kershaw. "That's the first time it happened like that on a plane. I just tried to relax her, and the doctor said: ‘We have time. We can stop and she can go to the hospital.'"

At that point, the Cubs needed a new flight crew, but from the moment he arrived in a midseason trade with the White Sox, teammates and staffers have been impressed by Quintana's attitude and professionalism.

"We spent five hours on the tarmac," manager Joe Maddon said. "Nobody complained. It was an empathic moment. Everybody understood what's going on. As a human being, you're concerned for other human beings.