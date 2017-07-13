Jose Quintana to debut for Cubs on Sunday

Recently-acquired Cubs starter Jose Quintana will debut for his new team on Sunday in Baltimore against the Orioles, per CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney. The Cubs traded with the White Sox for Quintana on Thursday, sending four prospects in the deal.

Quintana, 28, has uncharacteristically struggled this season. He holds a 4.49 ERA with a 109/40 K/BB ratio over 104 1/3 innings. While his strikeout rate represents a career-best, his ERA, walk, and home run rates are also career-worsts. Moving from Guaranteed Rate Field to Wrigley Field figures to help deflate those numbers somewhat.

In related news, Mooney notes that Kyle Hendricks will make another rehab start with Double-A Tennessee on Monday. There was some thought that Hendricks would be activated for the start of the second half, but Quintana’s arrival gives the Cubs a little extra time to bring the right-hander along.

