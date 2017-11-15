How the Jose Quintana deal changed everything for Cubs and White Sox this winter and beyond

ORLANDO, Fla. – White Sox general manager Rick Hahn didn't really pay attention to how Jose Quintana performed for the Cubs in the playoffs, the opportunity he desperately wanted during those lost seasons on the South Side.

"Not so much," Hahn said. "I saw a little bit of it here and there, but my kids are probably the better ones to ask about how he did in the postseason than me."

Hahn's kids weren't made available to the reporters staking out the lobby this week at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando, and the White Sox executive wasn't the same popular media target he'd been during last year's GM meetings.

The Quintana trade that shocked the baseball world during the All-Star break changed everything for the Cubs and White Sox, how the two franchises will approach the rest of the offseason after checking out of this resort hotel on Wednesday and leaving Florida. It could also frame the next three, five, maybe even 10 years of Chicago baseball.

Getting top prospects Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease from the Cubs – on top of the returns for Chris Sale, Adam Eaton, Todd Frazier, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, Anthony Swarzak and Melky Cabrera – positioned the White Sox as a team that can be patient and opportunistic and keep cultivating one of the industry's best farm systems and methodically building a perennial contender.

"I had one GM say something to me recently about being cautious for doing deals – with his tongue in cheek – because of how well we did," Hahn said. "I said: ‘All I did was notice former White Sox players all over my TV screen in October.' So it works both ways."

Imagine how desperate the Cubs would feel trying to replace 60 percent of their rotation – without the financial flexibility created by Quintana's club-friendly contract.