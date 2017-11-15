How the Jose Quintana deal changed everything for Cubs and White Sox this winter and beyond
ORLANDO, Fla. – White Sox general manager Rick Hahn didn't really pay attention to how Jose Quintana performed for the Cubs in the playoffs, the opportunity he desperately wanted during those lost seasons on the South Side.
"Not so much," Hahn said. "I saw a little bit of it here and there, but my kids are probably the better ones to ask about how he did in the postseason than me."
Hahn's kids weren't made available to the reporters staking out the lobby this week at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando, and the White Sox executive wasn't the same popular media target he'd been during last year's GM meetings.
The Quintana trade that shocked the baseball world during the All-Star break changed everything for the Cubs and White Sox, how the two franchises will approach the rest of the offseason after checking out of this resort hotel on Wednesday and leaving Florida. It could also frame the next three, five, maybe even 10 years of Chicago baseball.
Getting top prospects Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease from the Cubs – on top of the returns for Chris Sale, Adam Eaton, Todd Frazier, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, Anthony Swarzak and Melky Cabrera – positioned the White Sox as a team that can be patient and opportunistic and keep cultivating one of the industry's best farm systems and methodically building a perennial contender.
"I had one GM say something to me recently about being cautious for doing deals – with his tongue in cheek – because of how well we did," Hahn said. "I said: ‘All I did was notice former White Sox players all over my TV screen in October.' So it works both ways."
Imagine how desperate the Cubs would feel trying to replace 60 percent of their rotation – without the financial flexibility created by Quintana's club-friendly contract.
Imagine how a front office that fired multiple coaches from a staff that went to a third straight National League Championship Series might react to not playing in October.
Imagine how much heat manager Joe Maddon would be feeling if Quintana hadn't come to the rescue and stabilized the team and energized the clubhouse.
"It was well worth it," Epstein said. "Without Jose Quintana, I don't think we make the playoffs, honestly, (after) seeing what happened to our starting rotation. Jonny Lester went down. Jake Arrieta went down. ‘Q' was a consistent performer for us in the second half. He pitched really well in two of the three playoff games.
"The bottom line: I don't think we make the playoffs without him. And the biggest factor in that deal was not even 2017. It was 2018, '19 and '20 and solidifying a pitching staff and putting us in a position to be able to make a couple more moves and have a really outstanding starting rotation."
This is the price to acquire pitching: Hahn played along with a question that compared Jimenez to David Ortiz and suggested he could become the Big Papi-like presence that turned the Boston Red Sox into World Series champions in 2004, 2007 and 2013.
"That's possible," Hahn said. "I don't like putting too big a name on guys. Let him be the first Eloy Jimenez instead of the next David Ortiz. That said, if he could match him from a ring standpoint, that would be a positive. It would be a nice step or standard to emulate going forward."
One year later, the GM meetings ended with the White Sox moving in the right direction, no more wondering if they would actually go through with a teardown, now setting their sights on what the Cubs have become on the North Side.
"Honestly, I didn't watch a ton of the postseason," Hahn said. "I get a little uneasy watching other teams perform when we've been eliminated. But certainly it was difficult to turn on a game and not see a former White Sox player out there doing well and contributing. If anything, that made us hungrier for our fans to experience it with quality players in our uniform.
"I'm certainly happy for the players that were out there and got that opportunity. But at the same time, I'd be lying if I didn't admit that you also think about the missed opportunity where we didn't have the chance to have them in the postseason while they played for us."