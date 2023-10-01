Jose Perez no longer with WVU men's team

Oct. 1—MORGANTOWN — Point guard Jose Perez is no longer with the WVU men's basketball team interim head coach Josh Eilert announced Saturday evening.

"We wish Jose the best in his future endeavors, Eilert said in a statement.

Perez, a fifth-year guard, transferred to West Virginia prior to last season from Manhattan but did not play as his transfer waiver was denied by the NCAA.

Perez entered the transfer portal briefly this offseason following the resignation of former WVU coach Bob Huggins but chose to return to the Mountaineers.

West Virginia began practice last Monday and will host Mountaineer Madness this Friday at 7 p.m.