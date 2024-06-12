Jose Orozco of Mary G. Montgomery High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Jose Orozco as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Orozco is a junior at Mary G. Montgomery High School where is on the soccer, track and cross country teams.

He has a 4.0 GPA and made a 27 on the ACT.

Orozco is a part of the National Honor Society, National English Society, Future Medical Leaders of America, and Biomedical Sciences Academy.

He is a member of the Stars and Stripes program at South Alabama, and he hopes to become a neurosurgeon in the future.

