Jose Mourinho's return, Mauricio Pochettino's release; a dual shadow has been cast over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jose Mourinho became the elephant in the room for Louis van Gaal. Is Mauricio Pochettino about to become something similar where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is concerned? To this day, Van Gaal insists he did not see his sacking as Manchester United manager coming, confident private assurances from the club’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, meant more than the persistent chatter about Mourinho being lined up to replace him.

“What I don’t like is Woodward contacting my successor, knowing in his mind he will replace me and he keeps his mouth shut for six months,” the Dutchman told the BBC in an interview in March. “Every Friday I had to go into press conferences and be asked what I thought about the rumours. What does that do to the authority of the coach?”

Solskjaer is under enough pressure without the manager whom his boss coveted among all others at the time of the Norwegian’s interim appointment at Old Trafford last December now being available. Like Mourinho back in 2016, Pochettino’s availability following his sacking as Tottenham Hotspur manager makes him a more attractive proposition but, unlike Mourinho, there would be few doubts about whether the Argentine is the right fit for a club who are so vocal about wanting to play attacking football with youth at its core.

Pochettino is a keen champion of both - and it is hard to now protest too strongly about his lack of trophies given that United appointed a man in March with a track record in management that raised far more questions than answers.

Perhaps Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman, has discreetly inserted a poison pill clause in Pochettino’s contract that will prevent him from pitching up at a rival such as United anytime soon. Yet, for the time being, the former Espanyol and Southampton coach threatens to cast a shadow over Solskjaer, who might now not be averse to things going south for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid and Pochettino ending up back in Spain.

It was a combination of an extraordinary run of results during Solskjaer’s caretaker period and the prospect of having to pay a reputed compensation package of £34 million to prise Pochettino away from Tottenham that led United to install their 1999 Champions League final hero as manager on a permanent basis.

It has not gone so well since then for Solskjaer, though, and, while the noises out of Old Trafford in recent months have been about time and patience and recognition the former striker has his hands full, results will ultimately dictate how long he gets.

A run of five wins from six in all competitions has given Solskjaer a little breathing space after a torrid start to the campaign and there are some signs of a strategy forming. But Pochettino’s dismissal at Spurs is a curveball and, for all the current show of faith in Solskjaer, it may prompt United to be less tolerant than they might otherwise have been if results nosedive.

For Solskjaer, there is also the added headache of Mourinho pitching up at Spurs. It will certainly make for an interesting evening at Old Trafford on Dec. 4, when the two teams are due to meet, and no one should be in any doubt about how much the Portuguese would relish getting one over his former club, and the man who replaced him.

Mourinho has already aimed one sly dig at Solskjaer from the relative comfort of the Sky Sports studio last month, when he appeared to sarcastically question how a manager of a top club can keep looking to the future. “I’m going to try and get a job like Ole has, and speak all the time about the future,” Mourinho said. “I think it’s a great situation - three year contract, the future, the young players, I think it’s a great job to do in such a giant club.”

Perhaps there will be more of that to follow with the Portuguese firestarter back at the coalface but the scrutiny on Solskjaer seems likely to be ramped up a notch regardless. Pochettino’s departure from Tottenham more or less guarantees it. Just ask Van Gaal.