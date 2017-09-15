Jose Mourinho: Wayne Rooney is a Manchester United legend, but save hero's welcome for before and after match

Jose Mourinho has urged Manchester United supporters not to give Wayne Rooney a hero’s welcome during Sunday’s home game against Everton even though he stressed the club’s former captain deserves his legend status.

Mourinho said some kind things about Rooney ahead of his first return to Old Trafford since his summer move to Everton, but was also adamant he did not want the game to dominated by talk of his return.

The Portuguese once again expressed his view that Rooney, United’s record goalscorer, should be regarded as a United legend, but immediately stressed that he is an Everton player now who will want to beat them on Sunday.

View photos Mourinho insists Rooney is one of the most important players in the club's history Credit: REUTERS More

He added that, if supporters want to give him a warm welcome at Old Trafford, to make sure it does not happy during the game.

"I think he'll get the welcome that he deserves,” said Mourinho, whose side go into this weekend’s fixtures sitting top of the Premier League. “I think sometimes, in this country, the word legend comes too easily. It is used too easily, but he deserves that title.

“He's a real legend of the club. The number of appearances, goals, trophies, clearly he's one of the most important players in the history of Manchester United. I think the stadium will show him the respect he deserves. I hope before the match and after but not during it.”

Asked whether Rooney had benefitted from his move to Everton, Mourinho shut the conversation down, replying: "He is an Everton player, I'm not going to speak more. He's a legend, he deserves to be welcomed that way, but during the match he's an Everton player who will want to win the game.”

Rooney’s replacement, Romelu Lukaku has been in superb form for United since his £75m move from Everton and Mourinho insisted the speed of his integration is, at least partly, down to the fact he was already friends with United players like Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"I don't think about the number of goals he has scored,” explained Mourinho. Although that is important because it is how you are judged as a striker, I don't judge him on that [sic} many he has scored.

“But he's playing well, the team is playing well, there's a good relation and understanding, but there is also a lot to improve. We are just at the beginning of that relationship but I'm happy.

"He comes in the right moment, a good age, with good years of experience at different clubs in the Premier League. He didn’t need to adapt to the Premier League and he had good friends already in the dressing room, which has helped his integration into our group. The way the team, plays, it is getting the best out of him.”