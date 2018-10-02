Jose Mourinho uses programme notes to launch another attack on Man Utd squad

Mourinho suggested his Man Utd team lost their 'dignity' against West Ham - Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has suggested Manchester United’s players lost their “dignity” in Saturday’s shambolic defeat at West Ham.

Having already questioned how much some players care about United’s troubled plight on the eve of the Champions League tie against Valencia at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, Mourinho used his programme notes ahead of the game to launch another pointed attack on his squad.

The 3-1 loss at the London Stadium piled the pressure on Mourinho and left United nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool after just seven Premier League matches.

“All of my life, I have followed certain golden rules,” wrote Mourinho. “One of them is that a team can lose matches - that is just a part of football - but the team must never, ever lose its dignity.

“The team must fight, work, compete, win duels, be humble, and then at the end of the game every player must be exhausted because of the hard work they have given for the club, for the fans and for each other.”

Mourinho continued: “That leads to another pair of golden rules which must be followed: the team is always more important that the individual, and the crest on the chest is more important than the name on the back of the shirt. This is me. This is how I work. This is what I ask of my team, my group, my club.”

Mourinho said on Monday that he did not believe his job was in jeopardy but his relationship with his squad is worsening by the week and his public declarations have less and less impact on his players.

He has had very public fall-outs with Paul Pogba, who has been stripped of captaincy duties amid the player’s desire to leave, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw while the likes of Eric Bailly have been spectacularly marginalised. But more and more players have been the subject of his ire in recent weeks.

Alexis Sanchez was left seething after being omitted from the 18-man squad against West Ham and now there are reports of issues with captain Antonio Valencia, who is widely regarded as one of the most low maintenance players in the squad.

Valencia was apparently rebuked for not attending the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Derby County at Old Trafford last week. Mourinho felt as club captain Valencia should have been present, despite being rested for the game, and the Ecuadorian was subsequently dropped against West Ham, with Ashley Young deputising at right back. Valencia is said to barely be on speaking terms with Mourinho.