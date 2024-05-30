Jose Mourinho in talks to join Amazon’s Champions League coverage

(REUTERS)

Jose Mourinho is in talks with Amazon about joining their live Champions League coverage next season. The streaming giants have bought the live rights for 17 live Champions League games for the next three years in a deal which gives them the first choice match every round, with Mourinho targeted to join a new-look punditry team.

Mourinho is understood to have been receptive to Amazon’s initial approach, with his final decision likely to rest on whether he takes another managerial job before the start of next season. The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss has been out of work since being sacked by Roma last January and has yet to receive serious job offers other than from Saudi Pro League clubs.

Amazon’s deal gives them the first-choice pick of all the Tuesday night matches in the new-look Champions League from September, plus the Saturday evening final, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal the clubs to be screened most regularly ahead of first-time qualifiers Aston Villa.

TNT Sports have the rights for the competition’s remaining 187 games having previously had exclusive UK rights since 2015.

Amazon have broadcast 20 Premier League games each season since 2019, using a variety of pundits including Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Michael Owen, although that contract expires at the end of next season and has not been renewed.

Landing Mourinho would give Amazon’s coverage added glamour and gravitas given he has won the competition twice, with FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010. Amazon’s coverage is likely to be fronted by Gabby Logan, who has also presented their Premier League matches.